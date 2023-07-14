The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ESA executives need to go to after review to allow agency overhaul: paramedics' union

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The union representing the ACT's paramedics have called for a clear out of the Emergency Services Agency executive. Picture by Karleen Minney
The union representing the ACT's paramedics have called for a clear out of the Emergency Services Agency executive. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Emergency Services Agency's senior executives need to be replaced to allow an overhaul following a damning review that found evidence of bullying and a culture of blame, the paramedics' union has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.