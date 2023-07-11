Suburban shops might become the electric vehicle charging destinations of choice as the ACT government considers future locations in its charger rollout.
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said the government would need to consider increasing targets for public charging infrastructure as the take up of electric vehicles continued.
"The initial consideration was we need to see more in the CBD. But actually some of the feedback is that some of those suburban shopping centres are quite popular for people because that's where they go to do their local shopping, have a coffee - and it's a great time to charge their vehicles as well," he said.
The ACT now has 5000 registered electric vehicles, with 2000 added to the territory's roads in the last six months. There were 662 electric cars registered in July 2020 and 1151 in July 2021.
The ACT government on Tuesday launched a new website which allowed motorists to calculate the total running costs of electric vehicles compared to internal combustion engine cars.
The tool allows users to compare two car models across a five-year ownership period and calculate running costs based on the normal retail price of the car, along with the impact of rooftop solar or a home battery storage system.
Public charging infrastructure would be important for people who live in units who were unable to charge their cars at home.
"Having that public charging infrastructure is really important and it does a lot for the confidence of people who are uncertain about that classic issue of range anxiety, although that is rapidly dissipating," Mr Rattenbury said.
Mr Rattenbury also signalled the government would consider future changes to the territory's electric vehicle incentives and "keep an eye on" subsidies.
Two years' free registration for electric vehicles would end next year, beyond which time the government would consider its options, he said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
