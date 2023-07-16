A 41-year-old Karabar man was among the 592 people arrested during an intense, intelligence-led NSW police operation over four days across the state last week.
Although Operation Amarok III focused on breaches of domestic violence-related offences and weapons prohibition notices, it also resulted in drug possession and supply, and proceeds of crime arrests.
On Wednesday last week, police from the Monaro Region Enforcement Squad attended a home in Karabar and requested entry.
The man known to live at the house was subject to both a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) and a Weapons Prohibition Order (WPO).
When no-one presented at the door of the home, officers forced entry and found the man inside, together with a woman and a child, police said.
During the search, officers allegedly seized a commercially manufactured slingshot, testosterone, cannabis and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).
The 41-year-old man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drug offences and is due to appear in the Queanbeyan Local Court on August 14. Inquiries into the possession of the slingshot are ongoing.
The massive NSW operation targeted some of the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and in total 1107 charges were laid across the four days.
NSW police used tactical teams, dog units, traffic and highway patrol officers in their statewide raids. A number of the alleged offenders attempted to flee by foot or in their vehicles, resulting in pursuits.
In total, police seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located with 89 detections.
NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said with more than half the state's murders being domestic violence-related, Operation Amarok was a key strategy in preventing serious harm to victims.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
He said that Amarok III was a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders.
"While any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, those offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend, and those who commit serious criminal offences are firmly in our sights," he said.
"This type of offending is violent, confronting, and targeted."
The NSW Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said with more than 139,000 calls for police assistance and more than 33,000 domestic-related assaults every year in the state, the issue of domestic and family violence cannot be understated.
"These figures show this is an epidemic. We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," Ms Catley said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.