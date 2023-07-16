The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A major NSW police four-day operation targeted the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and those subject to weapons prohibition notices

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 16 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The commercially produced slingshot seized during the Karabar search warrant. Picture supplied
The commercially produced slingshot seized during the Karabar search warrant. Picture supplied

A 41-year-old Karabar man was among the 592 people arrested during an intense, intelligence-led NSW police operation over four days across the state last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.