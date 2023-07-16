Voice to Parliament pamphlets for 'yes' and 'no' cases set to be unveiled

Pamphlets containing information about the "yes" and "no" cases for the Voice to Parliament are set to be unveiled as Australia nears the landmark referendum.
It comes as "yes" politicians banded together over the weekend to demonstrate their cross-party support for the body.
The Australian Electoral Commission will publish online the pamphlets for both sides on Tuesday as "unedited, and unformatted documents, exactly as they have been received" by the midnight deadline.
Both designs will then be translated into multiple languages and printed into millions of physical pamphlets.
The two sides have been co-ordinated by members of Parliament who voted for and against the referendum that proposes an Indigenous Voice to Parliament be included in the constitution.
The permanent body for First Nations people would advise Parliament when decisions are being made about their lives but the exact shape of it will be decided by politicians if the referendum is successful.
Commissioner Tom Rogers likened the commission's role as being a "post-box" during the pamphlet process.
"Our role here is as a post-box only and this impending raw publication of each authorised case is the first aspect of our independent delivery role," Mr Rogers said.
"We'll then get to work to complete the 'yes'/'no' case pamphlet for printing and create a range of translated and accessible versions. These will also be on the AEC website as they become available.
"They're not our words. Producing alternative versions of each case is a particularly methodical, careful body of work especially noting that some English terms do not have direct translations."
Politicians voting "yes" joined forces on Sunday in Perth to demonstrate their "collaborative" multi-partisan approach.
Resources Minister Madeleine King, Greens senator Dorinda Cox and teal MP for Curtin Kate Chaney celebrated their collaboration with Yes 23 campaigners.
Crossbenchers who voted yes to the referendum bill were offered briefings, led by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
READ MORE:
"Now is the time for the country to come together and say 'yes' to justice for First Nations people," Senator Cox said.
"By voting 'yes', we are saying that First Nations people should have a say and this right can never be taken away.
"A successful referendum can be a big step on the path to Truth and Treaty for the country."
Sean Gordon, a co-convenor for the Liberals for Yes campaign, said it was about bringing together all Australians to "walk towards a better future".
"In 2007, then prime minister John Howard committed to constitutional recognition," he said.
"In 2017, First Nations Australians gathered in Uluru and decided how we would like to be recognised: we asked to be recognised through the creation of a new body that would give voice to our people.
"In 2023, every Australian will have the opportunity to vote Yes for a more reconciled nation and a better future for us all."
Opposition Indigenous spokeswoman Senator Jacinta Price, who is leading the "no" campaign, also said the design will be a collective effort.
"This is a process that takes into account the views of many people who oppose Labor's voice proposal," she said.
"The committee will take these into consideration and ultimately produce a document that we believe outlines the strongest cases against it."
A referendum is expected to be held between October and December.
The "no" campaign was approached by The Canberra Times for an update on its plans and comments but did not respond in time for publication.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.