The Canberra Raiders are finally ready to get their inaugural NRLW season underway after revealing their team for round one in Cronulla on Sunday, featuring seven debutants.
The Raiders women will take on the Sharks this weekend as two of four new expansion teams in the NRLW.
The significance of this chapter in Green Machine history only just sunk in for coach Darrin Borthwick on Tuesday when the 17 players to take to the field at Shark Park were named.
"This is a moment where I can reflect on it and look at the journey that we've had to get where we are now," Borthwick said.
"It's been phenomenal and it's been a lot of hard work not just for myself, but for our operations manager, and the team of staff here that are continually thinking way ahead of everyone else, so I'm super proud.
"I'm also anxious now to get out there and do it for our fans, our community and the club."
Winger Madison Bartlett is entering her fifth NRLW season and believes the squad have the talent to win the premiership with a healthy mix of youth and experience.
"It doesn't matter that we're a new team, I know we've got the girls to do it, and we've trained hard so now it's time to put it on show," she said.
"I think this is the first squad I've been a part of that I genuinely feel we have a team to go all the way."
The Raiders halves will be an experienced duo - halfback Ash Quinlan and five-eighth Zahara Temara - with the latter likely to take on goal-kicking duties.
Queensland Origin star Temara and Jillaroo Simaima Taufa will be Raiders co-captains this year and Borthwick is excited by the leadership combination.
"They'll steer us around well," he said. "They've known each other for a long time and started their NRLW careers together at the Roosters.
"There's a lot of respect between both of them, and with Mimes being in the middle and Zee being in the backs they'll compliment each other."
Temara's sister Chanté will be the starting hooker, but will rotate with Emma Barnes on the interchange, and New Zealand international Apii Nicholls will complete the spine at fullback.
Brumbies rugby convert Grace Kemp has been named on the bench along with fellow prop Tara Reinke and dynamic forward Kerehitina Matua.
A total of seven Raiders will make their NRLW debut on Sunday including Kemp, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Mackenzie Wiki, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Emma Barnes, Tara Reinke and Kerehitina Matua.
The family of English 19-year-old Dodd will be proudly watching in the early hours from abroad.
"I started playing when I was about 13 years old, and my brother used to play. Then I started watching the NRL, then when the NRLW came, I thought that's the comp that I want to be in one day," she said.
"I can't believe that I am over here, because it's something I've dreamed of."
Dodd previously played in the Women's Super League but moved across to the other side of the country, leaving her family behind to fulfil her rugby league aspirations in Australia.
She hopes to become an inspiration to other British girls that want to play in the NRLW.
"The speed of the game is completely different to how it is back home," Dodd said.
"I'm looking forward to pulling on the green jersey and making history for the club.
"Coming over here and being in the professional environment, getting the coaching and to fully commit has definitely helped me and will develop me to be the player that I want to be."
While some NRLW teams had lead-in trials, the Raiders did not, instead opting to compete in two pre-season hit-outs - one against the club's Jersey Flegg side, and another against West Belconnen's Katrina Fanning Shield team.
Borthwick wasn't concerned about not having an NRLW trial, trusting he's gotten his squad as ready as they can be for the next nine rounds, before the grand final on October 1.
"Win, lose or draw on the weekend, we'll have a game under our belt and we'll know a bit more about ourselves," he said.
In round two the Raiders NRLW side will play their first game in Canberra against the Roosters in a double-header with the NRL on Saturday, July 29.
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders, Shark Park, 1.50pm.
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Elise Smith, 19. Ahlivia Ingram, 20. Ella Ryan, 21. Ua Ravu, 22. Jessica Gentle.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
