One would like to know more about the Canberrans the reporter found unaware of the approach of the Voice referendum. Was it that their ignorance was the invincible and wide-ranging "natural" ignorance so reassuringly appealing to aristocratic Lady Bracknell (when she saw it in the lower orders). Did the ignorant Canberrans as well as not knowing of the referendum perhaps also not know what day it was, who Sam Kerr is, what the word "referendum" means, whether the Earth is flat or round, etc.?