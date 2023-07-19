The Canberra Times
Education Minister Jason Clare wants debate on proposed international student income fee levy

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
Education minister Jason Clare. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Education minister Jason Clare. Picture by Sitthavong

Education Minister Jason Clare has encouraged debate on a proposed international student fee income levy, which could protect universities from future economic shocks or be used to fund research.

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

