The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'A remarkable time for our country': Bangarra on truth-telling in the time of The Voice and latest dance piece, Yuldea

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bangarra dancer Lillian Banks ahead of the performance of Yuldea. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Bangarra dancer Lillian Banks ahead of the performance of Yuldea. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Every time Bangarra Dance Theatre takes to the stage, they do so to tell the stories of Indigenous communities across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.