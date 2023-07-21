The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra public schools have 111 vacant teacher jobs as winter illness takes a toll

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Minister Yvette Berry said there were 4797 reports on occupational safety from public school staff since the beginning of the year. Picture by Karleen Minney
Education Minister Yvette Berry said there were 4797 reports on occupational safety from public school staff since the beginning of the year. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT Education Directorate is struggling to fill more than 100 vacancies in the public school system as campuses have been hit with seasonal illnesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.