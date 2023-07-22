The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | Space junk found near Perth a year after discovery

By Brad Tucker
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
It has been a year this week since Jock Wallace and Mick Miners found pieces of a SpaceX capsule trunk in their paddocks near Dalgety in NSW.

