The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Poor sleep linked to poor health, lower disposable income

By Justin James
July 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not enough Australians are sleeping properly. Picture Shutterstock
Not enough Australians are sleeping properly. Picture Shutterstock

Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, alongside diet and exercise, but if we're honest about it can we really say we're getting the amount or quality we need?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.