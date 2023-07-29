The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Looking into the abyss: what would follow a no vote on the Voice to Parliament referendum

By Ian Ring
July 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Given the trend in the polls, it is time to look into the abyss. A "No" vote on the Voice, aided and abetted by misinformation and political opportunism fuelling uncertainty and creating a false sense of risk, is possible and perhaps likely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.