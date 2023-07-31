The Canberra Times
Dennis Richardson to lead inquiry into Home Affairs bribery allegations

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 2:40pm
Former Department of Defence Secretary Dennis Richardson at the National Press Club in Canberra. Picture by AAP.
The government has appointment former Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Dennis Richardson to lead a review into the Department of Home Affairs, following allegations of bribery in offshore detention contracts.

