Deadly helicopter crash puts future of Australia's MRH-90s on the line

By The Canberra Times
August 1 2023 - 5:30am
Some of the MRH-90 helicopters involved in Operation Talisman Sabre. Picture Getty Images
While the cause of the helicopter crash now believed to have taken the lives of a four-man army flight crew is not yet known, the tragedy, which occurred during Operation Talisman Sabre, has reignited debate over the machine they were operating.

