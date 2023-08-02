Many veterans realise that, in Jack's words, "Saigon fell and neither the Chinese nor Vietnamese communists came down" - towards Australia. He means the non-event that sank prime minister Menzies' explanation on April 29, 1965 of why Australian troops had to be in Vietnam to support American forces. The war in southern Vietnam threatened Australia, Menzies declared, "as part of a thrust by communist China between the Indian and Pacific oceans". But Vietnam was not China. Also, strategic intelligence had informed the government in 1964 that China did not have the power to invade Australia.