Ask Fuzzy: What's wrong with a concrete drain?

By Rod Taylor and Leon Metzling
August 6 2023 - 5:30am
Turning a stream into a drain ignores the ecosystem services that a healthy watercourse provides for free. Picture Getty Images
What's wrong with a concrete drain? In short: almost everything.

