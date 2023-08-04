In my journey as a leader, I've come across many accomplished individuals. What strikes me is each of them had a pivotal moment where the course of their careers could have taken a different turn.
I, too, had such a moment that significantly shaped my path as a leader. The access to strong female mentors during the crucial phase of returning to work after having children made all the difference for me.
Working in Australia's progressive property sector, I found myself taking on a more senior and visible leadership role while on maternity leave. It was an opportunity that could have been challenging to navigate on my own, but I was fortunate to have an exceptional mentor by my side.
Together, we normalised flexible work, honed my inclusive leadership style, and focused on my strengths in change management, relationship building, and collaboration.
These experiences, combined with my passion for developing opportunities for women, have inspired me to work towards increasing women's representation in leadership positions, especially in fields like engineering where women comprise only 14 per cent of the workforce.
To understand the barriers faced by women in engineering, Engineers Australia surveyed over 500 female engineers, and one of the significant hurdles identified was the lack of mentors for women. Access to strong female mentors is vital in empowering women to progress their careers and navigate the challenges that can arise at any stage of their professional journey.
During our discussions on unseen barriers, flexible working practices emerged as a game-changer, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working from home demonstrated a hybrid work model can enable both men and women to manage family and work responsibilities effectively. However, we must recognise this option is not feasible for everyone, as many workers cannot perform their roles remotely.
As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to create and encourage flexible work opportunities, making it the norm rather than the exception. This involves recognising flexibility is a personal choice and ensuring employees have access to resources and support to find the right balance for them.
While progress has been made, we still face challenges in providing women with equal access to paid parental leave, childcare and addressing the gender pay gap. Australia ranks highly in educational attainment for women but lags at number 70 in economic participation due to limited policies supporting work and care combinations.
To change this, we need to invest in policies that facilitate work-life integration, ensure equal access to parental leave and childcare, and address the gender pay gap to create a more equitable environment for all.
The engineering profession, like many others, faces bias and discrimination, which can hinder women's progress. The "boys' club" mentality has been a significant barrier, with female engineers often experiencing exclusion and bullying.
To foster a more inclusive environment, we must offer gender bias training, implement mentoring programs, and provide resources for women to navigate gender-based challenges and advance their careers.
Impostor syndrome is another challenge many women face, doubting their abilities due to past experiences of discrimination and exclusion. To combat this, initiatives like reversed mentoring, supportive networks, and workshops addressing gender-based issues can provide the necessary support and build confidence in women's abilities.
I firmly believe to improve women's labour force participation and increase their representation in leadership roles, we need to start early in their careers. Encouraging women to take on leadership roles in committees and working groups can lay the foundation for future board positions. Programs like the STEM Returners project, which supports women returning to STEM roles after career breaks, provide a much-needed pathway for re-entry into the workforce.
As leaders, we must champion diversity and equality as drivers of innovation. By valuing different perspectives and experiences, we can foster an environment that encourages fresh ideas and creative solutions. Emphasising the link between diversity, innovation and success is crucial. We need to set expectations for inclusive teams that reward adaptive and forward-thinking leadership.
READ MORE:
While women play a pivotal role in their empowerment and leadership, men have an equally important part to play. I am proud to be a part of the Champions of Change Coalition in STEM, which includes both men and women standing side by side to support gender equality. Together, we work to drive thought leadership and practical strategies that will increase women's representation in leadership positions.
The journey towards gender diversity in leadership is a collective effort that requires addressing unseen barriers, promoting flexible work and investing in policies that support work-life integration.
By encouraging women early in their careers, fostering a supportive ecosystem, and recognising diversity as a driver of innovation, we can build a future where women's representation in leadership becomes the norm. With a wealth of talent and perspectives, organisations can thrive and drive positive change for a more equitable world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.