The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Labor shouldn't try to dodge talking about treaty

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is at risk of letting down the Voice's "yes" case by its tactics of excessive caution and control in the referendum debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.