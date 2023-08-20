The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT cat containment laws have made stray problem worse: resident

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sharyn Howell is angry. Cats are running wild in her suburb of Bonython. She says a change in the law by the ACT government has made the problem much worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.