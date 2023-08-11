It's hard to imagine what a weary shearer, dirty and sweaty after a full day in the shed, might make of the Japanese-style bathroom where his outhouse used to be, 150-odd years ago.
Rather than wash away the grime with a damp cloth over a basin of water, now he could soak in a deep tub overlooking the creek, or stand under one of two rain shower heads, his feet warmed by underfloor heating.
Perhaps he would then head out to the hot tub on the deck, crack open a cold beer and watch the 100 or so sheep he fleeced that day frolic under the shade of Peter Lundberg's massive sculpture, Mona O.
The Shearer's Quarters is the seventh and final onsite accommodation option at Mona Farm, in Braidwood. Belinda and Bill Pulver bought the convict-era farm in 2018 and have transformed it into a luxury venue.
While many people, particularly Canberrans, think of Mona Farm as a wedding venue well out of their financial reach, it's so much more than that. There are accommodation options to stay for a couple of nights, for two or more than 20 people; garden and art tours; corporate events; some weekends you can even just head out and enjoy a Sunday roast in the beautiful grounds.
Dating back to 1873, The Shearer's Quarters has been reconstructed using original materials from the site. There's galvanised iron, copper, plenty of timber and bricks. The footprint is exactly the same, the new bathroom an extension where the outhouse used to be.
Inside there's a feature double-sided fireplace built from the convict-made bricks which used to be a chimney, it too sits on the exact same spot. The perfect place to relax, even on the chilliest of Braidwood nights.
There's a fully equipped kitchen and full-size barbecue on the deck, if you're so inclined to cook for yourself, or you can indulge in the range of dining options available. Perhaps pay for one of the farm's chefs to come and cook a meal in-house, with matching wines. Or get the kitchen - under the direction of executive chef Tristan Rebbettes (formerly of Sepia, Est and Saint Peter) to prepare a three-course feast which you then just finish off, following detailed instructions. Pop the cassoulet of local lamb Cumberland sausage, cocoa beans, pancetta and fresh mint into the oven and head out to that hot-tub.
The old shearer would definitely approve of this "stay, wine and dine" option which also includes a grazing board on arrival, complimentary mini-bar and breakfast daily in town at the Provisions Deli and Creperie, which is also owned by Mona Farm.
On the other side of the fireplace is the bedroom, with clear views across Mona Creek out to the paddocks from the king-size bed. Fall asleep under the stare of a striking Adam Cullen portrait, and wake up to the sunrise.
The Shearer's Quarters is the most private of the accommodation options, situated away from the main part of the estate by the creek, across the stone Mona Bridge.
Even with floor-to-ceiling windows opening up onto the large deck and hot tub area, there'd be few worries of intrusion.
The Shearer's Quarters. Mona Farm. 140 Little River Road, Braidwood. Prices: Stay rate, no catering, $750 per night midweek. Stay, wine and dine, $1010 per night midweek.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
