The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Yaqiu Wang | The best way to deal with foreign interference through social media

By Yaqiu Wang
August 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Disclosure of censored content and accounts. Publishing directives received from governments. Fines and bans for non-compliance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.