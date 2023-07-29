TikTok's influence may be widespread when it comes to catchy dance moves, clever beauty tips and quirky life hacks, but did you know it also plays a part in influencing how some people decorate their home?
From cottagecore and cluttercore to grandmillenial, coastal grandmother and maximalism, when it comes to the social media juggernaut, there seems to be a name for practically every approach to home decorating.
Now having spotless benchtops and no random piles of stuff has been blessed with the term "clean girl aesthetic", and it's really taken off, with millions of views worldwide dedicated to the moniker on TikTok.
So how do you achieve this spick and span look at home - beyond putting away the washing and dusting your photo frames, that is?
Interiors expert at Victory Blinds, Kim Ray shares three things she says can help create the clean girl aesthetic in the home (whatever your gender).
Decorating a room to feel bright and inviting is a priority for the clean girl look. Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean there isn't any natural light outside to make the most of. Try rearranging your furniture to optimise how much sunlight can access the room and open up the space.
For instance, any furniture blocking windows or glass doors will be altering the amount of light coming in and should be rearranged accordingly. Window dressings are great for filtering natural light, with sheer curtains in particular being beneficial for both privacy and light control.
The clean girl look relies on small biophilic additions to make sure a minimalist interior doesn't look bland and boring.
Along with naturally filtering the air and having a positive impact on our mood, houseplants have the power to totally transform a room from wow to WOW.
It seems many of us across the globe are huge lovers of indoor plants already, with #houseplants having more than 10 million posts on Instagram.
There are a range of unique shapes and colours to suit any home, including a clean girl home.
Convenience and ease is rooted in the clean girl interior trend, and this links directly to the slow living lifestyle which has become so popular this year. With motorised window dressings, you can control your blinds with just a touch of a button, via a remote or an app on your phone, which is easy and simple.
Not only does motorisation mean you can control any of your window dressings in any room from anywhere in your home (or even outside your home) conveniently, it saves you essential time, so you can enjoy more moments that really matter to you.
