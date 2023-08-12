No-one could forget John Aloisi's penalty in Sydney in a 2015 qualifier that sent the Socceroos to their first World Cup since 1974.
But Cortnee Vine's strike on Saturday night in Brisbane to secure the Matildas a spot in a World Cup semi-final might just have replaced Aloisi's feat as the most iconic moment in Australian soccer history.
That question was posed to Aloisi in commentary following the Matildas' nail-biting 0-0 (7-6) penalty shootout win over France, and he couldn't have been more willing to relinquish his title.
"I'm happy to get relegated, I don't care," Aloisi said. "We're in a semi-final.
"This is what a World Cup does on home soil. It brings everyone together - the nation together. Everyone is believing they can go all the way.
Despite being a cool customer at the penalty spot as a Socceroo, Aloisi could not handle the tension as a pundit and Matildas fan.
"I was as nervous as you can be. It's so much different in the crowd watching a penalty shootout," he said.
"When you're out there you try to be as confident as possible.
"The nerves that everyone would have been feeling throughout Australia in that game...it makes you feel sick to your stomach when you see a penalty miss, but how good did it feel when Vine put it away."
Meanwhile Matildas legend and former Canberra United coach Heather Garriock was an emotional wreck pitchside after the victory which she dubbed "the greatest moment in history in Australia."
"I was watching with tears," Garriock said on Seven.
"I'm just so proud of this team and what we've achieved.
"Who would have thought Cortnee Vine would be the John Aloisi of the Matildas - how good is that.
"The whole nation has stopped for these women, for these amazing women. They're so inspirational.
"We're going to win that World Cup now Albo."
It was a pointed message to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was wearing a Matildas scarf celebrating by the Australian bench after the full-time whistle, and had earlier promised a public holiday is they won the Women's World Cup.
"Proud", read his one-word tweet accompanied by happy snaps and videos in Brisbane.
Alongside him, Sport Minister Anika Wells was overwhelmed, crying and clapping with joy.
Garriock reflected on the Matildas' last visit to Brisbane, the shock 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in the group stage which threatened to derail their Women's World Cup campaign.
Since that match the Matildas have not only been unbeaten, goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold hasn't conceded in regular or extra time.
Garriock suggested that loss was just the thing the Matildas needed, and now having made it to the semi-final stage, where England await next, they've little reason to doubt their ability to win it all.
"Through adversity magical things happen and magic it was," she said.
"The belief within this squad is strong - they're not stopping here."
The Matildas believe they can win this World Cup and if the electric scenes at live sites and living rooms around Australia haven't already shown, so does the rest of the country.
To quote an oft-played Shania Twain song in the Matildas camp these past few weeks: "Let's go girls".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.