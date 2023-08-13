Jarrod Croker could score tries from anywhere.
It's no small praise for the retiring Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker from one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game.
Melbourne Storm mentor Craig Bellamy was glowing of Croker, who said his body - after 305 games and 15 seasons - could no longer take the rigours of the NRL.
Croker has struggled with shoulder and knee injuries over the past two years, with the desire to play in front of his sons and the lure of the 300-game milestone helping him carry on.
But he told his teammates on Friday that battle will end when the season does.
He's overcome his hamstring injury and could come back into the Raiders side for their crucial clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It would be a timely boost for the stuttering Green Machine, who are now teetering on the edge of the top eight after squandering a chance to climb into the top four with a win over Melbourne.
While the Storm's 48-2 victory might indicate otherwise, Bellamy has a soft spot for the Raiders - who he played for in the 1980s.
He not only praised the way Croker played the game, but the way he's carried himself away from it.
Croker has been the perfect ambassador for the controversy-filled NRL.
"Obviously he's captained the club for - I don't know how many years he's captained for," Bellamy said.
"He plays the game in really good spirit. He was a wonderful centre at his best. He was smooth along the ground and he could score tries from anywhere.
"One of the things [Canberra] might miss with him was how dependable he was with his goal-kicking - and he did that for years on years.
"I didn't realise he made that announcement, but I'd like to wish him all the best. He's been a great player for the Raiders and a great citizen for rugby league."
Croker will go down as one of the Raiders' all-time greats - alongside the likes of Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley.
He's both the leading points (2358) and try-scorer (135) in the club's history, and if it wasn't for injuries he would've gone past Jason Croker's record of 318 games as well.
"I've been thinking about it for a few weeks and I'm relieved I've finally made the decision," Croker told The Daily Telegraph.
"It's more the body. My heart and head still love the game but the body's had enough. The kids I play against these days are so fit, fast and strong.
"It's certainly not getting any easier at my age."
