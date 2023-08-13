The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra Raiders great Jarrod Croker announces retirement

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jarrod Croker could score tries from anywhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.