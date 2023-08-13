Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will retire at the end of the season.
With 305 NRL games under his belt, the Green Machine great felt the time was right to end his glittering career.
The draw of getting to the 300-game milestone had been pulling the 32-year-old along.
But he's decided 15 seasons is enough.
Croker is both the leading points and try-scorer in Raiders history, but injuries have slowed him down in the past few years.
"I've been thinking about it for a few weeks and I'm relieved I've finally made the decision," Croker told The Daily Telegraph.
"It's more the body. My heart and head still love the game but the body's had enough. The kids I play against these days are so fit, fast and strong.
"It's certainly not getting any easier at my age."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
