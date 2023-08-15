The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Identification of Sugimatatihuna Mena 'contaminated', ACT Court of Appeal told

BF
By Blake Foden
August 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sugimatatihuna Mena, who was previously found guilty of attempted murder. Picture Facebook
Sugimatatihuna Mena, who was previously found guilty of attempted murder. Picture Facebook

The identification of the gunman behind an attempted murder was "contaminated" by "expectation bias", a court has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.