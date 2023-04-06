The Canberra Times
Victim of Sugimatatihuna Mena's murder attempt fears someone will 'come to finish the job'

By Blake Foden
April 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Bradley Roberts, Sugimatatihuna Mena and Rebecca Parlov, who were found guilty of a violent home invasion. Pictures Facebook
The victim of an attempted murder says he lives in fear someone will "come to finish the job" after he was shot in the face because of baseless rumours he was a "kiddie fiddler".

