The woman who "did all the talking" during a home invasion that resulted in an attempted murder has been given a "very lenient sentence" due to positive rehabilitation prospects.
Rebecca Dulcie Parlov, 26, was on Friday sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court to two-and-half-years in jail for her role in the incident, but she is not required to spend any of it behind bars.
Co-offender Bradley Joe Roberts, aged in his mid-20s, is, meanwhile, set to spend more than two years behind bars.
They and a third co-offender, Sugimatatihuna Bernard Gabriel Mena, 24, were found guilty by a jury of aggravated burglary relating to the Spence home invasion.
Jurors also found Mena guilty of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in an act endangering life after he shot a man during the burglary.
The incident occurred in March 2021, when the trio confronted their victim over "nonsense" rumours he was a "kiddie fiddler".
Prior to the incident, Roberts saw the man during a drug deal and told him he would "get Sugi [Mena]" and "come back and whack you".
The offenders had also driven around looking for the victim in the early hours of the morning, before eventually tracking him down to the home of a drug dealer, for whom the man had worked as a driver.
Roberts and Parlov burst into the home, prompting the victim to grab a knife in anticipation of a physical confrontation.
Mena entered behind the others and pulled a sawn-off .22 rifle from his waistband, before he shot the victim in the face, stomach and left arm.
Justice David Mossop handed Parlov a suspended prison sentence of two years, three months and three days, beginning on Friday.
It factored in, but did not include, the nearly nine months she had spent in custody following her arrest.
"It should be clear to the offender that it is only her positive prospects of rehabilitation that have led to her lenient sentence," he said.
The judge said Parlov had completed a six-week "self-improvement course" with the Elouera women's drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, among other positive prospects.
She will be subject to a good behaviour order for the entirety of her sentence.
Roberts was handed a prison sentence of three years and three months, backdated to his arrest, with a non-parole period of almost two years.
He is now eligible for parole, with his minimum term having already expired in March.
As opposed to Parlov, Justice Mossop noted Roberts, who was not being treated for his ADHD and had never held a job, had "guarded prospects of rehabilitation" due to his long history of offending and methamphetamine use.
The judge said evidence did not show a "regime of support or plans for the future".
The man also detailed his fears about being out in public because he was worried people might believe "the lies about paedophilia" and attempt to finish what Mena had started.
"I wonder how long it will be before someone comes to finish the job," the man wrote in a victim impact statement.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
