Housing, health and a holiday will be up for discussion when federal, state and territory leaders meet in Brisbane for Wednesday's national cabinet.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said housing affordability and supply will be "very much front and centre" on the forum agenda amid growing pressure on the federal government to strengthen renters rights.
The issue has been at the centre of a standoff between the federal government and the Greens on Labor's $10 billion fund for affordable homes. The Greens have called for a national rent freeze followed by a cap on rental increases in exchange for their support on the bill but the federal government has rejected such measures.
Instead, The Guardian on Tuesday reported that the federal government will seek to unify jurisdictions on the frequency of rent increase and "no grounds" evictions.
But Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather described the proposal as "unambitious", stating that most states and territories were already liming or planning to limit the frequency of rent increases to once a year.
Mr Chandler-Mather added that states and territories would not be able halt unjust evictions without a cap on rent increases.
"A landlord can still kick a tenant out by jacking up the rent by as much as they want," he said.
Speaking to journalists in Melbourne on Tuesday, Mr Albanese reiterated that focus needed to be on boosting housing supply.
"You can't fix this overnight and we had 10 years of neglect," he said.
"In NSW there's less social housing now, than there was 12 years ago, when the Coalition came to office, so we need to address that."
READ MORE:
NSW Premier Chris Minns, in a statement, welcomed the Prime Minister's commitment to housing supply, echoing the sentiment on housing shortages in his state.
"The NSW government has been handed a shortage of homes at crisis levels," he said.
Mr Minns has also openly backed Mr Albanese's call for a national public holiday if the Matildas win the World Cup.
Mr Albanese is expected to put the proposal to state and territory leaders on Wednesday, despite reservations from a number of premiers on the issue.
Speaking alongside the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told journalists he did not want "to jinx" the Matildas game.
"I am superstitious. And I think we're all just going to sit back and cheer on and hopefully there's a lot to celebrate on Sunday. But again, I've got no announcements to make about public holidays," Mr Andrews said.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton swiftly rejected the proposal, telling reporters that a one-off public holiday will hurt businesses and cost the economy an estimated $2 billion.
Mr Dutton used the opportunity to spruik a Coalition reelection, promising his government would commit $250 million in grant funding for sporting facilities, if returned to power.
He also dismissed calls for rent caps, arguing the policy will force landlords to pull their money out of the housing market and negatively impact stock.
Less has been said about the direction health reform talks are expected to take at Wednesday's national cabinet but Mr Albanese earlier stated the matter will be on the agenda ahead of the dedicated health meeting planned for later this year.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
