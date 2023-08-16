The Matildas took Australia on an incredible ride by reaching the Women's World Cup semi-final, and though they were beaten 3-1 by England, they can still add more chapters to the history book.
England will now meet Spain in the final at Stadium Australia on Saturday night, 8pm local time, but Australia still have third-place to play for.
Neither the Matildas or Socceroos have ever gotten this deep into the iconic tournament before, so this is still a momentous occasion for Australian football.
Sweden were defeated by Spain in the other semi-final, meaning the Matildas will face the former in the third-place match on Saturday night at 6pm local time in Brisbane.
"There's still another game to go and it's a big game for us," Matildas star Katrina Gorry said.
"We don't want to go home empty-handed. So we've got to regroup, we've got to refocus, we've got to be there for each other, and just get ready for the next game."
There's more tickets available for this match than the final, that's for sure.
The average punter's best bet is going direct to FIFA's ticket sales site and keeping an eye on their re-sale platform. Otherwise a select number of special hospitality and private suite tickets remain available.
Beyond World Cup glory, and pride for Australia, there's also a lot of money on the line for the Matildas with this being the first time the players will be paid individually as well as from the federation they represent.
If the Matildas win the third place match against Sweden they will each make approximately $270,000, whereas fourth place means FIFA will pay just under $250,000 to each player.
That's 20,000 reasons to win right there.
Then as per the Matildas' collective bargaining agreement with Football Australia, the team will receive 50 percent of what the federation are awarded by FIFA.
Fourth place will leave Football Australia with a total of $3.8 million and third place is worth $4 million, of which the Matildas will take a half share.
If you want to get behind the Matildas, then tune in to watch the match at home on Saturday, or get to any live site, pub or club showing the game to soak up the team's final appearance at the tournament.
This is a historic and significant event in Australian sport that you will not want to miss.
"The support has been with us from day one, and everyone else that has jumped on board to watch this beautiful game and the shift in Australian football, it's just been incredible," Gorry said.
"We've loved every minute of it, from getting off the plane, to walking out of our hotel. Australia, we love you. I hope we've made you proud.
"There's still so much to go for. So, don't jump off the bandwagon now. Keep on coming, and I'm sure we'll make you proud."
