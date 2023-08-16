The Canberra Times
Women's World Cup 2023: Matildas to play Sweden in third-place match in Brisbane

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:48pm, first published August 16 2023 - 11:00pm
Caitlin Foord looks on dejected. Picture by Anna Warr
The Matildas took Australia on an incredible ride by reaching the Women's World Cup semi-final, and though they were beaten 3-1 by England, they can still add more chapters to the history book.

