Junee. Things worked out pretty well the last time a Canberra Raider from there made their debut.
Laurie Daley went on to become a household name. Now it's Elise Smith's turn.
And like Daley, her running game's one of her strengths.
Daley went on to win three premierships and play 244 games for the Green Machine back in their NRL golden era.
Not to mention 26 Tests for Australia and 33 State of Origins.
Smith will make her NRLW debut - against Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - as part of a team trying to create their own history.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick was trying to keep a lid on expectations after their stunning start to the season - winning three of their opening four games.
But he also backed up winger Shakiah Tungai's thoughts their full potential was "scary".
Not to mention they could go deep into the finals if they do reach it.
But back to Junee - the birthplace of a running five-eighth called Daley.
Come Sunday, it will be known as the birthplace of a tough, hard-running second-rower called Smith.
"She's trained really hard, she's worked a lot on her game," Borthwick said.
"I know there'll be a lot of support for her in Junee as well and I'm looking forward to seeing Elise rip in on Sunday.
"She's an aggressive runner of the football, she runs really good lines and her defence has picked up as well.
"She's worked on that in the pre-season and she'll bring a lot of energy for us on that edge."
It's a sentiment shared by Raiders winger Tungai.
"Oooh, Elise, Junee. She trains the way you should probably play on the field," she said.
"She brings a lot of energy and she's a tough player. I'm really excited for her. It'll be her first NRLW game. I honestly think she's going to smash it."
The Raiders sit third on the NRLW ladder and just points differential off top spot.
Plus they have a big chance to improve on that record against the winless Eels.
Borthwick said their strong start to the season didn't change his expectations of the team.
"I don't think so. Obviously as a playing group we want to get better," he said.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"There might be a little bit of expectation externally, but within the playing group we just want to get better as a team and if that means more wins for us then we'll be happy with that."
While he tried to play things down, Borthwick also built them up - admitting if they could tighten up their game then they'd be a real force.
Last weekend's golden-point win over St George Illawarra was the perfect case in point.
They shot out to an 18-6 lead at half-time, which probably should've been even bigger, before letting the Dragons back into the game.
"Absolutely. We spoke last week that we could be our own weakness and it's probably shown that a little bit in the last couple of weeks with a few errors that we've made at crucial times," Borthwick said.
"It is scary to think if we eliminate those from our game, just how good we can be.
"It's something the group keeps talking about, that we want to get better. If we do that we'll figure at the back end of the season for sure."
NRLW ROUND 5
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 1.45pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Alanna Dummett, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Elise Smith, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Monalisa Soliola. Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio, 19. Ahlivia Ingram, 20. Ella Ryan, 21. Jessica Gentle, 22. Tara Reinke.
Eels squad: 1. Abbi Church, 2. Zali Fay, 3. Kimberley Hunt, 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku, 5. Monique Donovan, 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Talesha O'neill, 9. Rueben Cherrington, 10. Madeline Jones, 11. Amelia Mafi, 12. Mahalia Murphy, 13. Kyra Simon. Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau, 15. Tyla Amiatu, 16. Shannon Muru, 17. Nakia Davis-Welsh. Reserves: 18. Taneka Todhunter, 19. Ruby-Jean Kennard, 20. Chloe Jackson, 21. Lindsay Tui, 22. Rosemarie Beckett.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.