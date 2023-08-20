Australia's leading women's rugby players have declared they are "sick of being lied to" by Rugby Australia, lashing the governing body and demanding investment in the women's program.
With a nation swept up in the success of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup, rugby's top-line players have fired a shot at Rugby Australia for failing to deliver on a host of promises.
Wallaroos insiders have grown frustrated by the disparity between the treatment of the women's national side compared to the Wallabies, calling out the money spent to lure Eddie Jones and NRL player Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i to rugby.
The blow-up comes after Rugby Australia flew partners of Wallabies players to Sydney to farewell the Australian squad before they were to fly overseas ahead of next month's Rugby World Cup in France. A social media post documenting their experience was hammered in comment sections before being deleted.
Rugby Australia committed to a $2 million funding upgrade for women's rugby in February this year. The pledge was to see players contracted with the capacity to earn between $30,000 and $52,000 for Wallaroos and Super W duties, but players have been left wanting.
"You told us there was no money to promote our games. Then you spent hundreds of thousands making the Wallabies TV ad," the statement reads.
"You told us flights were too expensive for more than economy. Then you flew the Wallabies business class on a trip shorter than ours.
"You told us full-time contracts were in the pipeline, that there wasn't enough money to keep the men in the game, let alone us. Then you paid $5 million for an NRL player.
"You told us that sponsors didn't want to work with the women's team. We watched the boys roll up to training in their Defenders, leave for Paris with their July suitcases.
"You told us that the program would be professional soon, that our head coach would be full-time soon. Remind us, what's the number on the Wallabies coach's contract?
"You tell us one thing, and do another. We're sick of being lied to.
"We've seen the impact that women's sport has had on the Australian sporting landscape, thanks to the Matildas.
"It's time for the chairman, board and CEO to do what is right - to consider the future of Australian women's rugby, and resource it correctly.
"The future of our games hangs in the balance. It's your move, Rugby Australia."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the FIFA Women's World Cup has "changed sport in Australia forever", detailing a $200 million boost for women's sport and an overhaul of broadcast rules.
The investment comes after Matildas captain Sam Kerr called for more money to help develop grassroots soccer.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
