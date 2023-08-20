The Canberra Times
Wallaroos lash Rugby Australia and demand investment

Caden Helmers
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:35pm
Australia's leading women's rugby players have declared they are "sick of being lied to" by Rugby Australia, lashing the governing body and demanding investment in the women's program.

