The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer defends Public Service Amendment Bill, following criticism from Professor Andrew Podger

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer with APSC deputy secretary Rachel Bacon. Picture by Gary Ramage
Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer with APSC deputy secretary Rachel Bacon. Picture by Gary Ramage

Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has defended incremental reforms to the federal bureaucracy in the wake of robodebt and the PwC tax leak, saying change "in one fell swoop" would not work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.