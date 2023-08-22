The Canberra Times
Experts divided over Albanese government in-house consulting firm, aimed at reducing APS contract spend

By Miriam Webber
Updated August 22 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the in-house firm in October 2022. Picture by Karleen Minney
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher announced the in-house firm in October 2022. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Albanese government will establish an in-house consulting firm as part of its plan to pare back external contracts, but experts are divided over the impact the 38-person team can have on annual billion-dollar procurement bills.

