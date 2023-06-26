The Canberra Times
Federal government will 'carefully consider' PwC plan to divest government advisory work to Allegro Funds

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
June 26 2023 - 8:30pm
PwC announced its plans to divest its government advisory business on Sunday. Picture Shutterstock
The Department of Finance will "carefully consider" the implications of PricewaterhouseCoooper's plan to divest its federal and state government business to Allegro Funds for just $1.

