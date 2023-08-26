The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Why did the ferret run down the particle accelerator?

By Rod Taylor
August 27 2023 - 5:00am
Felicia on the job. Picture by Tim Fielding, Fermilab
While it might sound like a joke about a chicken crossing the road, this story from Science Alert is apparently true: a ferret really did run down inside a particle accelerator.

