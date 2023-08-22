The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Capital ideas: here are some of the proposals to make and promote Canberra better

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many Australians have an idea of the national capital and not all of these ideas are true or up to date, and a lot of these ideas take in Parliament House, public servants, and roundabouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.