When I'm feeling a little sad and lonely there's only one thing I know that will pull me out of my slump and get me smiling again. And that's watching cooking shows on television.
I might go away for a long weekend with Rick Stein, sit in Nigella's kitchen with a glass wine, or, if I'm particularly out of kilter, binge hours of The Great British Bake Off. Even The Great Australian Bake Off, but I still haven't forgiven them for not letting Ilona win the recent final.
But just recently I've found solace in the bosom of Jamie Oliver. The Naked Chef, who lit up our screens as a cheeky lad with his first series in 1997 is now a 48-year-old father of five, still married to the ever-patient Jules. He's cooking family dinners, sometimes literally with his family; simple dishes that focus on seasonal produce and flavour.
And I've never been more in love with him.
Sure, as I've gotten older, I have increasingly found older men more attractive. I guess that's just Darwinism at work. There's just something about them. And there's something about Jamie now, content, at ease with who he is. More pared down than "pukka". And it's so damn attractive.
So imagine my happiness when I found out my boy is coming to Australia in November for a special one-off conversation with the equally as lovely MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, at the Sydney Opera House.
"Every time I visit Australia it feels like a big old hug - it's a real home away from home for me and I'm so excited to be back this year for this event," said Oliver, announcing the chat.
"I can't wait to sit down with you all for good chats about good food and good times, have a laugh, and take some questions from the audience. And, it is such a privilege to be at the Sydney Opera House, what a setting. I hope to see you there."
Oh, I'll be there. I still haven't forgiven former Food & Wine editor Kirsten Lawson who actually met him when he was here in Canberra to visit his restaurant in 2014.
Jamie's Italian opened in 2013, in the spot in the Canberra Centre where Kinn Thai is now. Queues were out the door for months. It closed down in April 2018 under a cloud of mild controversy. (His whole international restaurant chain collapsed not long after.)
In Sydney, he'll be talking about his 25-odd years in the game, the highs and the lows, what keeps him inspired and motivated and why he still finds joy in cooking.
Indeed, that's the premise of his latest campaign, "creating a happier, healthier world through the joy of food".
He's also talking about his newest cookbook, 5 Ingredients Mediterranean from Penguin (and keep an eye out for some exclusive recipes in Food & Wine on September 6).
And how he's getting back into the restaurant game. In May 2023, he announced on Instagram that it was all happening:
"I am SO happy to announce my return to the UK restaurant industry that I love so dearly with my new place @jamieolivercatherinest!! We're creating a menu that reflects my love of Britain's rich & diverse food culture and champions independent producers and suppliers. My hope is that Catherine Street will be a wonderfully welcoming, happy place to dine, with great service, and delicious food at its heart."
And before then make sure you tune into what's been my happy place to dine, the heart-warming Jamie's Easy Meals for Every Day on Foxtel.
It's based on his 2020 book 7 Ingredients, shot in the backyard of his home in Essex, which just happens to be a 16th century mansion. His sons Buddy and River make regular appearances and it's just chicken soup for the soul.
Or check out his Cookbook Challenge, also on Foxtel, where he guides regular home cooks through a competition where they get to publish their own cookbook.
Or, more realistically in these cost-of-living times, find Jamie Oliver's Cooking for Less on 10play. Indeed if you're looking for any inspiration in the kitchen during these tough times on his website, there's a whole collection of tips for saving money, and heaps of budget family recipes.
Maybe instead of just watching these shows I should actually start cooking again, and like Jamie says, "create a happier, healthier world through the joy of food". We all need a little more joy in our lives.
