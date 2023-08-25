The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jamie Oliver is coming to Sydney for his new book 5 Ingredients Mediterranean

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Oliver is heading to Sydney for a special event with Melissa Leong. Picture by Paul Stuart
Jamie Oliver is heading to Sydney for a special event with Melissa Leong. Picture by Paul Stuart

When I'm feeling a little sad and lonely there's only one thing I know that will pull me out of my slump and get me smiling again. And that's watching cooking shows on television.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.