The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New exhibition Juvenilia shows the stories and artwork created by some of our favourite authors created when they were kids

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Clarke, with his grandchildren, at the Juvenilia exhibition at the Civic Library. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Simon Clarke, with his grandchildren, at the Juvenilia exhibition at the Civic Library. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

What stories did Andy Griffiths write as a kid? What creatures did Graeme Base conjure up as a youngster? What was Aliston Lester dreaming of way before she created classics such as Magic Beach?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.