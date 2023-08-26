One of New Zealand's most promising juniors has signed with Canberra United in a major coup for the club.
Ruby Nathan will move across the ditch for the upcoming A-League Women's season and she's determined to produce the ruthlessness in front of goal that saw her become a highly-sought after talent.
The 17-year-old has starred for the New Zealand under-17 and under-20 teams at separate Junior World Cups throughout the past year. Nathan was also the leading goal-scorer at the recent under-19 Oceania Championships.
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said the club has watched the youngster's progress closely and was thrilled to secure her signature.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
"We have been monitoring her for a while and have been impressed with the displays that she has put in at international level for the various New Zealand age grade representative teams," he said.
"Ruby is a tall attacker who can operate anywhere along the front line, or deeper, and brings a lot of experience of tournament football despite her youthful age. I am sure that she will settle perfectly into our group as she possesses the characteristics that we look for in our young players."
Nathan joins a United attack led by veteran striker Michelle Heyman and will look to learn from the competition's leading goal scorer.
The club has also signed Vesna Milivojevi and Young Matilda Tegan Bertolissio for the season to start October 15 against Adelaide United.
Nathan recognises the move away from home is a big step but she's confident Canberra United will allow her to take her game to the next level.
"I have always wanted to test myself at the top level and feel that joining a club like Canberra in the A-League is the natural next step for my career as they have a reputation for helping young players to flourish," Nathan said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.