O'Connor Knights technical director Aleks Trninic knew his club was building towards something special.
Having won the Capital Football National Premier Leagues second division in 2021 and gained promotion to the top flight for the 2022 season, the team was on an upwards trajectory.
A league championship was always the ultimate goal, but officials weren't sure how long it would take to reach the pinnacle.
A fourth-place finish in 2022 had Trninic optimistic success would come quicker than initially anticipated, but even he was hesitant to dream big this year.
Coached by Canberra soccer legend Miro Trninic, O'Connor toppled the competition heavyweights and quickly proved they were a force to be reckoned with.
Any plans for a slow build went out the window and the side hoisted the NPL league trophy after Saturday afternoon's dominant 6-0 victory over West Canberra Wanderers.
Such was their dominance this season, the side had the crown wrapped up with two games to play. They will take on Tigers FC next weekend.
The celebrations capped a rapid rise to the top after 13 long years in division two. The majority of the side that gained promotion in 2021 remains with the team and Trninic praised the club's culture for setting the platform for this year's result.
"It's quite a success story," Trninic said. "We got promoted last year from second division and now we've won the league two years later. It's quite incredible.
"The club is all about family. Family values are instilled in everyone from under-6s all the way through. Everyone at the club is part of this success. We wear the same gear and strive to have everyone equal at the club.
"We've invested time and resources into the whole club, not just first grade but juniors as well. The NPL boys got promoted last season, too, so to have double promotion in two years is quite an achievement."
Having secured the league championship, the Knights have set their sights on securing grand final glory on in a month's time.
Moving forward, the goal is to enjoy sustained success.
O'Connor has recently set up a junior club and Trninic is determined to establish a pipeline of talented players.
"Juniors are our future," he said.
"We want to nurture them and bring them through the age groups.
"There's no better feeling than seeing 16-year-olds come through and play first grade, we've had plenty do it. That should be the highest achievement for any club, bringing the juniors through into first grade."
The Knights will finish their regular season against Tigers FC next Saturday before they commence their finals campaign.
While they sit clear on the ladder, the top teams have engaged in multiple tight tussles throughout the year and the finals are anyone's game.
Having fallen to Monaro in a minor semi-final last season, O'Connor is determined to go all the way.
"That's the goal but it's easier said than done," Trninic said.
"The competition's very close. The top six can all beat each other on their day so we have to prepare as each game comes and face whoever the opponent is."
Men's NPL: O'Connor Knights 6 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0; Canberra Olympic 1 drew with Monaro Panthers 1.
Women's NPL: Canberra United Academy 2 bt Belconnen United 1.
