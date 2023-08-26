He's had to wait 19 long years but Gungahlin legend Matt Hawke can finally answer the one question he's never been able to.
How does it feel to win a John I Dent Cup title?
Hawke is officially a premiership winner after the Eagles claimed a 33-22 victory over Tuggeranong Vikings in Saturday's decider.
The victory came in his 19th year with the club, after more than 200 first grade games and three previous grand final defeats.
So how does it feel?
"Oh man," Hawke said. "I can't put it into words. It doesn't feel real.
"I'm so proud of the boys, we just worked so hard, we got better and better each week and we got better again today. We just stuck to it and I'm so proud of the boys.
"It's all worth it. We're going to enjoy it tonight, tomorrow, the next day. Who knows when we'll stop, but after 20 years it's coming home."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Gungahlin snapped a 20-year title drought with Saturday's victory, capping a rapid rise in coach Locky McCaffrey's first year in charge.
The team took some time to find their feet, however, they were unstoppable once they hit their stride in the second half of the season.
Vikings put up a good fight on Saturday and stayed in the contest throughout the first 50 minutes.
The match was evenly poised at half-time, Gungahlin leading 14-12 courtesy of two Jahrome Brown tries.
The teams traded blows early in the second, before the Eagles' physical dominance eventually took its toll on their opponents.
Vikings started to tire and their struggles were compounded by the loss of Jake Wentzel and Junior Taoua to head knocks.
Gungahlin was lethal in the attacking 22-metre zone and capitalised on their dominance at the scrum.
Tries to Ryan James and man of the match Isaac Crowe saw the side kick out to a 33-17 lead and then it was all about holding on.
Vikings fought hard to hit back and eventually cut the gap to 11 with seven minutes to play. They were left to rue, however, a disappointing night with the boot from Josiah Lealiifano in the five tries to four defeat.
While Tuggeranong pushed for a late try, Gungahlin held firm to secure a famous win.
Having spent 19 seasons with the club, Hawke said it didn't take long to realise this team was different. Much of that credit, he feels, must lie with McCaffrey.
"It's just the culture," he said. "We're like a family, we're brothers. I know that's cliche but everyone gets around each other and anyone would do anything for anyone in the team.
"It's a very special bunch and Locky McCaffrey, he's the man.
"Not only is he the best coach in Canberra and he's got a massive future, but he just brings culture. It's the no d---head policy, you're buying in or you're gone."
While Hawke is yet to make a call on his playing future, Saturday marked a changing of the guard at Vikings.
The match was favourite son Nick Scrivener's final game in charge as he steps down following six years as coach. The loss also marked a sad end to the club's 50th anniversary celebrations.
Standing at the other end of the spectrum was emerging lock Lachlan Hooper playing in his first season at Tuggeranong.
While disappointed with the result, the 19-year-old said Saturday's defeat will spur the team on to go one better in 2024.
"Scriv has been everything for the club," Hooper said. "We would have loved to have given him a better send off but it's what he's got and we'll celebrate with him tonight.
"It's been a while since the club's had a new coach. We're all new players and we all gel well, so as soon as a new coach comes in, we're going to gel just as well and we're going to get the ball rolling easily."
John I Dent Cup: Gungahlin 33 bt Vikings 22.
Second grade: Vikings 19 bt Royals 12.
Premier XVs: Uni-Norths 30 bt ViQueens 26.
Colts: Queanbeyan 53 bt Vikings 33.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.