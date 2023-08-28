The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

New ACT government legislation will mandate recycling and food collection systems

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is to unveil new law to compel businesses to do more recycling. Its "Circular Economy Bill" will target food businesses, in particular, so they make their waste available for recycling rather than just throwing it out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.