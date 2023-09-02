The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Do Birds Pant Like Dogs?

By Michelle Marquardt, Veterinarian
September 3 2023 - 5:00am
Birds have five options when it comes to cooling down. Picture Shutterstock
Think of a dog on a hot summer's day. Chances are your mind's eye will see a pink tongue lolling, busily moving air to generate some handy evaporative cooling. Think of a bird in a similar situation and a glistening tongue doesn't really come to mind.

