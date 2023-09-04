The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Julie Collins | Voting 'yes' in Voice to Parliament referendum will improve housing situation

By Julie Collins
September 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Displayed at the entrance of my office in Parliament is a piece of artwork I received from the Katherine Accommodation Action Group just a few weeks after I became the Minister for Housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.