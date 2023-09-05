You know spring is well and truly here when we're already talking about the next summer blockbuster at the National Gallery of Australia.
Tickets for Emily Kam Kngwarray, a major survey of the work of one of the world's most significant contemporary artists, are now on sale.
Kngwarray, who died in 1996, was a senior Anmatyerr woman from Utopia, north-east of Alice Springs.
She became famous for her artwork well beyond her community, and even Australia, with works in the Tate Gallery London, and exhibitions in France, Germany and America.
In 2007, her 1994 painting Earth's Creation sold for $1,056,000 at auction, a record for an Australian female artist. Ten years later, the same work sold for $2,100,000, breaking its own record.
The NGA exhibition will feature works from across Kngwarray's career, from her early vibrant batiks to her later monumental paintings, along with never-before-seen works and new acquisitions.
Emily Kam Kngwarray will show from to December 2 to April 28, and is co-curated by Kelli Cole and Hetti Perkins.
