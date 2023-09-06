Guy Richardson and Thomas Simpson shared the spotlight on AFL Canberra's night of nights in a tie for the Mulrooney Medal - but only one will win a premiership medal this weekend.
Richardson has become Ainslie's second Mulrooney medallist in 36 years after splitting AFL Canberra's best and fairest prize with Belconnen's Simpson at the league's senior awards night on Wednesday.
Now the pair will go head-to-head in a grand final with the Tricolours and Magpies set to meet in the AFL Canberra first grade decider at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
Simpson is Belconnen's seventh Mulrooney medallist since 2012. Now their attention turns to snapping a 14-year premiership drought, having lost five grand finals since winning the 2009 flag.
Richardson is the Tricolours' first Mulrooney Medal winner since 2008, with Ainslie now focused on rekindling the "flag factory" moniker coined during a run of four consecutive premierships from 2016 to 2019.
MORE SPORT
Queanbeyan Tigers star Jayde Hamilton claimed the Bainrot Medal as the women's competition's best and fairest, holding off the likes of Ainslie's Zoe Skyrianos and Belconnen captain Jacqueline Spence.
Skyrianos and Spence will meet in the women's grand final at Phillip Oval at 11.30am on Saturday.
Richardson's part in the Mulrooney Medal count capped off a successful night for Ainslie, who claimed the club championship in a canter with a host of teams playing in grand finals this weekend.
Grand final day at Phillip Oval begins with the second grade women's clash between Ainslie and Eastlake at 9.30am. The Demons made their way into the decider after the Queanbeyan Tigers were disqualified in controversial fashion, having fielded ineligible players in a preliminary final triumph.
Then Ainslie and Belconnen take centre stage. The first grade women's decider will be played at 11.30am with the men's first grade game to follow at 2pm. The men's second grade game will close the show from 5pm.
The Rising Stars grand finals will be played on Sunday. The women's game between Ainslie and Belconnen opens proceedings at 10am, before the Magpies meet Eastlake in the men's competition at midday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.