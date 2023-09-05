The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine claims back-to-back Meninga Medals

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 5 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Remember when Joe Tapine won the Mal Meninga Medal by the length of the Thoroughbred Park straight? The greatest compliment Ricky Stuart can give him is that he has backed it up a year later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.