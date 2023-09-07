The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Transport Minister Catherine King backs Qatar Airways rejection despite competition concerns

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Transport Minister Catherine King has rejected calls to overturn her decision to deny a bid by Qatar Airways for extra flights despite the government's admission reduced competition was driving up airfares and hurting customer service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.