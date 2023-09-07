Three misunderstood arrivals have been presented to the public at the National Zoo and Aquarium.
AC, Kiara and Manchester are female Tasmanian devils - or "girls" - as the zoo staff call them.
Misunderstood? The zoo says we get Tasmanian devils wrong.
The public imagines these meat-eating marsupials are nasty pieces of work - and they certainly look that way - but in reality they are not quite as bad as they are painted.
They aren't angels but not devils, either (despite their name).
"They are often misunderstood to be vicious predators, but in reality, they are non-territorial, shy, nocturnal creatures," said Emma Drummond, the team leader for Australian native animals at the zoo.
All the same, you wouldn't want one of them to give you a nip. They have some of the most powerful jaws in the animal world. In the wild, they devour roadkill with a vengeance.
The three arrivals come straight from Tasmania. They now make up the entirety of the population of Tasmanian devils at the Canberra zoo. Their male predecessor Mamba died of old age (in Tasmanian devil terms) at the age of six.
The zoo says the idea is for AC, Kiara and Manchester to be ambassadors for the species to raise awareness of how endangered it is. They were "unveiled" on September 7, National Threatened Species Day (and also the date on which the last Tasmanian tiger (no relation) died in Hobart Zoo in 1936).
The three Tasmanian devils now in Canberra came with their names already chosen, and they can't be changed because they already react to them.
READ MORE:
"The devil girls will play important roles as ambassadors for their species here, raising awareness for their wild counterparts. Tasmanian devils are an endangered species with less than 25,000 devils remaining in the wild," Ms Drummond said.
"Their populations have decreased by more than 80 per cent since the mid-1990s. This is due to a number of factors, habitat destruction, road mortality and probably the biggest contributor, devil cacial tumour disease."
"The main threats facing Australian native mammals are mainly habitat loss, introduced species and climate change."
The zoo in Canberra has examples of 15 threatened species.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.